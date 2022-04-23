Mick Foley reveals that wrestling legend is doing "better than reported" after scare with dementia

Mick Foley recently provided an update on the condition of his friend, old rival, and long-time associate Terry Funk after it was reported that the hardcore legend is suffering from dementia and requires assisted living facilities.

Foley has been active on social media for a few years now. He uses his platform to communicate with wrestling fans, talk about WWE and AEW, and rarely holds back criticism when he has it. Foley is also a three-time WWE Champion and an eight-time tag team champion. His last appearance for the promotion came in 2019.

Terry Funk is a WWE Hall of Famer who is known for a number of stints in major wrestling promotions around the world. Funk won the WWE Tag Team Championship alongside Cactus Jack (Mick Foley). He is also a former ECW and NWA World Champion.

Don Muraco revealed in the summer of 2021 that hardcore legend Terry Funk was in an assisted-living facility following a bout with dementia. Mick Foley, his long-time friend and former rival revealed in a signing session that Funk is doing better than what was reported.

“Terry [Funk] is doing better than it was reported. So, I will tell you he is in assisted living but I talked to him about a month ago, Tony Hunter talked to him a few days ago. He’s doing pretty good.” [H/T SEScoops]

Foley admitted that while Funk needs assistance, it's only for simple things.

“So, he [Funk] does need some assistance but that can be as simple as not remembering to turn a burner off. So, he’s doing good.”

It is refreshing to learn that Foley has a positive update on the WWE Hall of Famer.

Mick Foley and Terry Funk go a long way back

Terry Funk and Foley had a student-mentor dynamic. Funk was the hardcore legend long before the name was given to the former Hardcore Champion. They spent decades battling it out and teaming up in various promotions across various stipulations.

Whether it was a Death match in Japan or a tag team match in WWE, the two took their rivalry across the world. Funk had a long career, and even though he was a mentor to Foley, he retired after the former RAW General Manager.

From everyone at Sportskeeda, we would like to wish Terry Funk good health.

