Mick Foley ’s daughter breaks silence on WWE legend’s car accident: “He’s very banged up”

Mick Foley is one of the greatest to ever step into the squared circle. The WWE Hall of Famer recently got into a serious car accident. Foley's daughter, Noelle recently took to her Instagram story to post an update on her father's condition.

Mick Foley also known as Dude Love, Mankind, and Cactus Jack in WWE posted about the accident on Wednesday. He took to Instagram and let everyone know that he was involved in a serious car accident.

Foley's daughter Noelle took to her Instagram story to provide further updates about her father's health. She confirmed that it wasn't an April fool's joke and that he was seriously banged up.

"...I am just so thankful and grateful that he is 'okay.' I put okay in parentheses because he is very banged up and in a great deal of pain and had a concussion, which we all know can be very tricky and symptoms can be delayed after the injury," Noelle via her Instagram Story.

Fans, fellow wrestlers, and legends around the world have shown concern regarding Foley's health.

Mick Foley wanted to have one more match

Foley has had a career boasting of some of the most brutal matches of all time. Foley had recently shown interest in returning to the ring for his 60th birthday in what could have been his final wrestling match.

He revealed back in January that the plans for his return match had to be scrapped because of a concussion he suffered last year. Foley also shared a very inspiring video of his weight loss journey during the same time as well.

Foley had named MJF as the opponent he would have liked to face for his final match. It would have been great to see the two share the ring in what could have been a generational match.

We at Sportskeeda wish Mick Foley a speedy recovery.

