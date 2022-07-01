WWE Legend's promo inspired the Bray Wyatt character

Bray Wyatt made himself a household name in WWE through sheer charisma and the creativity of his characters. Mick Foley recently explained how a promo between him and Randy Orton inspired an aspect of Wyatt's persona.

The WWE Hall of Famer has played a variety of creative roles in the company, including Dude Love, Cactus Jack, and Mankind. On the April 5, 2004 edition of RAW, Foley delivered an iconic promo in a rocking chair while engaged in a feud with Orton. The rocking chair would go on to become one of Wyatt's signature props during his Wyatt Family run.

While speaking on his Foley is Pod podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke at length with Conrad Thompson about his feud with a young Orton. He described how the promo he did went on to inspire Bray Wyatt.

“In the long haul, the biggest part of this promo is that it inspires a young Bray Wyatt,” Foley said. “I remember him telling me, ‘Hey if you have a chance … I’m doing this thing, got a rocking chair.’"

He went on to discuss the psychological aspect behind the promo and why it was done backstage instead of in the ring.

“I thought it was one of the best things I’d ever done,” Foley said, “And this is where Vince talked to me about the wisdom of doing it backstage instead of in the ring, because I could focus 100%. You didn’t have to wait for beats or pops, you didn’t have to get a cadence down, you didn’t have to worry about somebody yelling ‘what’ … By being able to do that backstage with the barbed wire bat in the rocking chair, alluding to the things I had done in Japan and the lengths I was willing to go, the things I was willing to do to human beings who were respectful and kind, that I was wondering what lengths I might be willing to go [with] Randy Orton.” H/T (Wrestling INC)

