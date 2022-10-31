Mick Foley says former WWE Champion is his "all-time favorite opponent"

Mick Foley has faced stars from different generations during his storied wrestling career. He recently revealed that his all-time favorite WWE opponent is none other than The Undertaker.

Foley and The Phenom have had many iconic battles over the years, most notably their Hell in a Cell Match at the 1998 King of the Ring event. During the bout, 'Taker threw the Hardcore legend off the top of the cell, crashing through the announcers' desk.

Speaking on his Foley is Pod podcast, the Hall of Famer detailed why The Undertaker is his favorite opponent from his WWE tenure.

"The truth is, like I said, without The Undertaker coming out of the gate, my story kind of ends unceremoniously as a guy that goes in and gets pushed down the card and is largely forgotten. The Undertaker, by virtue of that, meant so much to my career, and also, by virtue of the fact that the matches were really enjoyable is probably my all-time favorite opponent." (H/T EWrestling News)

The encounters between the two legendary WWE Superstars helped skyrocket the company's popularity in the late 1990s. Both stars sacrificed their well-being to put on numerous show-stealing bouts during their early careers.

The Undertaker on leaving Mick Foley out of his Hall of Fame speech

Earlier this year, The Phenom was finally inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as his unmatched three-decade-long career in the company was immortalized.

While he mentioned legends like Shawn Michaels and Triple H in his speech, The Deadman surprisingly did not speak about his matches with Mick Foley. The Phenom would later address this omission during a recent interview with Bleacher Report.

"I love Mick Foley,” he continued. “I think what we did will outlive the test of time as far as our angle. But then I can talk about Edge and so on. I haven’t talked to any of those guys. I hope they didn’t get their feelings hurt, but it wasn’t about all that. It was about my journey and the things I’ve learned through those 30-plus years that I was trying to share and help people in their lives and thank the WWE Universe. That’s what it was all about. If anyone was offended, I’m sorry." (H/T Inside The Ropes)

Mick Foley and The Undertaker's friendship appears intact today, as they were seen ringside at Ric Flair's Last Match event in July.

