Mick Foley believes AEW star rejecting WWE offer was "great for business"

Mick Foley commented on the importance of outside talent in WWE. He called Kenny Omega’s decision not to join the company a smart move, while also praising The Young Bucks.

The wrestling landscape has evolved over the years. Now, fans have more options and resources to view different matches on various platforms. The most recent one is notably All Elite Wrestling, where they cater to talents from WWE and other indie companies.

While on his podcast Foley is Pod, Mick Foley opened up about the importance of having talent outside the company like The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.

“The Young Bucks did it, Kenny Omega did it. Kenny didn’t have the national platform like a WCW, a WWE, but he did have an opportunity to go there and said ‘No, I’m good,’ and that’s great for business" Said Mick Foley. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Matt and Nick Jackson, alongside Kenny Omega, are signed under AEW where they are performers but also the company's executive vice president. This was a role previously held by Cody Rhodes before he left the promotion.

Mick Foley shared that Vince or Triple H needs to hear about the success outside of WWE

While on the same podcast, the Hall of Famer claimed that the executives, Vince and Triple H, need to realize that there is success beyond the walls of WWE.

"Vince needs to hear that more often, whether it’s Vince or Triple H hearing the ‘Yanno actually, I’m good where I am,’ I like that.”

Some of the brand's biggest names had a big following even before they were signed to the company. These include Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Kevin Owens. This extends to their developmental brand in NXT, where they currently house the likes of Roxanne Perez, Thea Hail, and Roderick Strong.

With this in perspective, it is evident why the former champion thinks there is an importance to having success outside the confinement of the brand.

