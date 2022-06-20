WWE Legend reveals Vince McMahon disliked a particular gimmick of his

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley revealed Vince McMahon wasn't very keen on his original character, Cactus Jack, before his debut.

Before he stepped between the WWE ropes in 1996, Foley wrestled for WCW and ECW, where he worked as Cactus Jack, garnering a vast amount of popularity. However, after signing with WWE, he wasn't Cactus Jack but Mankind, a deranged individual who donned a creepy brown mask and loose white shirt.

On his podcast Foley is Pod, the legend said McMahon wasn't the biggest fan of the gimmick that worked so well for him outside WWE:

"I did find out Vince wasn’t a big fan. I lost [some sleep over that] … I had to convince myself on the plane that I belonged there,” Foley explained. “For the life of me, I still didn’t see why I wasn’t Cactus Jack." (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Although McMahon didn't let Foley work as his hardcore character in WWE at first, Cactus Jack eventually debuted against Triple H on RAW in 1997 in one of the most famous moments in the history of the red brand.

Vince McMahon declined Mick Foley's championship request

In 2004, the former WWE Champion was gunning for a return to the ring and one last shot at gold.

Speaking on Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha, Mick Foley recalled a time he spoke to Vince McMahon in 2003 about wanting to challenge for the world title at WrestleMania 20 on his return to WWE:

"I said, ‘I’d like to enter the Rumble and win it, and because I’m technically not a SmackDown or a RAW guy, I'd like to challenge both champions to a three-way match, win that at ‘Mania, and become the Undisputed Champion.’ And without even blinking, Vince just replies, ‘I have no interest whatsoever in doing that.'" (H/T: Sportskeeda)

Chris Slater @chris_slater WrestleMania XX was another chapter in the really good long term story between Randy Orton and Mick Foley. Orton had been goading Foley to come back for months, and Foley kept saying no. Finally, he decided it would be WM20... but he didn’t come alone WrestleMania XX was another chapter in the really good long term story between Randy Orton and Mick Foley. Orton had been goading Foley to come back for months, and Foley kept saying no. Finally, he decided it would be WM20... but he didn’t come alone https://t.co/vaOZilAHS1

With Vince McMahon declining his request, Mick Foley teamed up with his old partner, The Rock, and faced the team of Randy Orton, Batista, and Ric Flair (Evolution) in a handicap match. Evolution emerged victorious at WrestleMania 20, defeating The Rock 'n' Sock Connection.

Do WWE writers watch AEW? We asked a former SmackDown head writer right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far