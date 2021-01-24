Mick Foley sees a bright future for WWE Superstar

Mick Foley believes that Bianca Belair has a huge future ahead with WWE. Belair recently defeated Bayley in an obstacle race on Friday Night SmackDown. A race that saw her show off her many physical abilities.

Mick Foley responded to a tweet from the WWE Twitter account showing Bianca Belair's run at the "special" obstacle course that Bayley had set up for her.

Bianca Belair was challenged to an obstacle race on last week's episode of SmackDown when she appeared on Bayley's new show, the Ding Dong, Hello! Show. While Bayley did put on a great performance, it was completely outdone by the EST's showing.

Belair showed off her athleticism and strength on the course, even lifting fellow WWE Superstar Otis in a Fireman's Carry. A feat of strength that surely left Mick Foley and the WWE Universe in awe.

I see a HUGE future ahead for @BiancaBelairWWE



Imagine the reactions she’ll receive from live @WWE audiences...when that eventually happens. https://t.co/UYLOD7j7M9 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 23, 2021

Mick Foley added that Belair's abilities would be further enhanced once fans return and live audiences can watch matches again. Bianca Belair is a very talented WWE Superstar, and she continues to show it in her matches. Hopefully, WWE continues to book her well and help her continue on the path to greatness.

Mick Foley's WWE career

Mick Foley had a long and prosperous career with WWE, having been associated with the company since 1996.

During his tenure, Mick Foley held numerous titles, including the WWE Championship, the Hardcore Championship, and the WWE Tag Team Championships. He was inducted into the Hall Of Fame in 2013.

However, Mick Foley is fondly remembered for his three faces. Foley embodied three different characters during his time with WWE, all of which left a considerable impression on the WWE Universe. These include Cactus Jack, Dude Love, and Mankind.

Advertisement

Love this #ThreeFacesOfFoley photo from @SeanWelchPhotos

Do you think this would make a cool @Mattel gift-set? pic.twitter.com/yxlTP7Mx3s — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 10, 2019

Mick Foley has even served WWE as an official. Most recently, he worked as the General Manager of RAW between 2016 and 2017, a time in which many WWE Superstars were given some time to shine.

You cannot deny that Foley has experience working with talented individuals, and hopefully, he is right about Bianca Belair as well.