Mick Foley sends best wishes after 63-year-old former wrestler announces he is set to go through brain surgery

Mick Foley recently sent a former wrestler his best wishes with the star set to go through surgery this Monday. Danny Bonaduce, who is more famous for his role in The Partridge Family, was once a wrestler.

He debuted in his wrestling role in 1994, when he won against another 1970s TV star, The Brady Bunch's Christopher Knight. He would go on to wrestle again in 2009 in TNA when he lost against Eric Young in a Six Sides of Steel Cage match.

He also acted in Hulk Hogan's Celebrity Championship Wrestling reality TV series. The star will be going through brain surgery, with doctors placing a shunt in his head to drain a build-up of fluid. As a result of the illness, he has been unable to walk or maintain balance properly and got the diagnosis only after meeting more than 100 doctors. He described the issues he was facing in an interview with TMZ.

"My life was talking to doctors, and I'll tell you what, I had maybe Tuesday meetings with five doctors, on one single Tuesday. And just recently, nobody could figure out what it was. And I thought, 'Well this is a big deal. I'm falling down now, that can't be good.' So I met with 100 doctors, this one guy tests to see if that's what I have, and currently, it looks like that's what I was having."

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley sent Bonaduce his best wishes, saying that he wished him a speedy recovery while he went through brain surgery. He admitted he only met him twice but was a huge The Partridge Family fan.

"Hi, this is Mick, sending my very best wishes to Danny Bonaduce for a full and speedy recovery, as he undergoes brain surgery. I have only met @TheDoochMan twice, but I am a Partridge Fan super-fan…as evidenced by the custom artwork!"

Mick Foley also showcased some custom artwork he had which inserted himself into the family as Mankind, as can be seen above.

We at Sportskeeda join Mick Foley in wishing Danny Bonaduce a speedy recovery from his surgery.

