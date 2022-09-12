"Thinking of you today" - Mick Foley sends heartwarming message to WWE star on 9/11 anniversary

WWE legend Mick Foley recently sent a heartfelt message to Zelina Vega on the anniversary of the 9/11 attack.

The tragic incidents of 9/11 have left an indelible mark on the lives of many. One WWE Superstar whose life was uprooted due to 9/11 was Zelina Vega. The 31-year-old WWE star's father, Michael Trinidad, was trapped in the World Trade Center where he worked as an analyst for Cantor Fitzgerald on that fateful day.

During an interview with Renee Young in 2018, Vega recalled how her father was trapped on the 103rd floor during the tragic incident. She disclosed that his final words to his wife and kids were that he loves them.

Given the circumstances, this is clearly an emotional time for the RAW star. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley acknowledged this in a recent tweet he sent out and stated that he was thinking of Vega on this tough day.

"Thinking of you today ⁦@ZelinaVegaWWE⁩ - and hoping the memories of your father, and knowing how much he loved you, will make a tough day just a little easier," the Hall of Famer wrote.

Mick Foley @RealMickFoley Thinking of you today ⁦ @ZelinaVegaWWE ⁩ - and hoping the memories of your father, and knowing how much he loved you, will make a tough day just a little easier. Thinking of you today ⁦@ZelinaVegaWWE⁩ - and hoping the memories of your father, and knowing how much he loved you, will make a tough day just a little easier. https://t.co/eecv7YF5sS

Zelina Vega sent a heartfelt reply to Mick Foley

The former women's tag team champion responded to the WWE legend as she thanked Mick Foley for his heartwarming message.

"Thank you Mick, [it] means more than you know. Sending so much luv your way."

👑 QUEEN ZELINA 👑 @ZelinaVegaWWE 🏽 means more than you know. Sending so much luv your way. @RealMickFoley Thank you Mickmeans more than you know. Sending so much luv your way. @RealMickFoley Thank you Mick 🙏🏽💜 means more than you know. Sending so much luv your way.

Zelina Vega has been sidelined with an injury since April 2022. While there weren't many details on the injury, reports confirmed that it required minor surgery.

Vega recently appeared at the WrestleMania 39 launch party proclaiming that the Queen is back. This left fans speculating that the RAW Superstar is expected to return to in-ring action soon.

