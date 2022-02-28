"If only I'd stayed retired" - Former WWE Champion sends a message to Triple H about 'ending his career'

A little over 22 years ago today, Triple H retained his WWE Championship against Mick Foley inside Hell in a Cell, with the latter's career on the line. The Hardcore Legend has sent a message to The Game regarding the brutal match.

Foley took to Twitter to thank Triple H for the "amazing send-off," calling their match at No Way Out 2000 a great way to end his career. As mentioned in the tweet, he did come out of retirement despite the stipulation.

Along with a clip of The Game sending him crashing through the top of the cell, the three-time WWE Champion said this:

"22 YEARS AGO TODAY! What a great way to end my career! If only I’d stayed retired. Thank you ⁦Triple H for the amazing send-off," Foley tweeted.

Mick Foley wrestled in WWE for years after Triple H "retired" him

Mick Foley made Triple H a megastar through his epic battles with The Game at Royal Rumble and No Way Out 2000. The WWE Hall of Famer's apparent retirement ended almost immediately as he took part in a fatal four-way for the World title at WrestleMania.

After spending years away from the ring, Foley made a comeback in 2004 for an intense rivalry with Randy Orton. He put over The Legend Killer in a star-making Hardcore Match at Backlash that year. Two years later, Mrs. Foley's Baby Boy did the same for Edge.

Their WrestleMania 22 match lives in infamy thanks to a large part to the finish, which saw The Rated-R Superstar spear Mick Foley through a flaming table. He wrestled on and off in WWE and elsewhere over the years following that.

Mick Foley's final in-ring showing came in the 2012 Royal Rumble Match - over a decade after "retiring" at No Way Out 2000. He looked set to face Dean Ambrose at that year's SummerSlam but was medically disqualified by his neurologist.

