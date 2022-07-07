Mick Foley shares details of brutal unplanned WCW spot

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley shared details about a hard, unplanned knock he took while working for WCW.

Foley worked for World Championship Wrestling between 1991 and 1994, under his Cactus Jack persona. During his time with Ted Turner's company, Cactus wrestled with Big Van Vader and Sting in some of the promotion's bloodiest and most violent matches. He also appeared on ECW as a representative of World Championship Wrestling during a brief work arrangement that the two promotions had.

The incident in Germany involving Vader, where Foley's ear was accidentally ripped from the side of his head, was not the only in-ring mishap of Foley's WCW run.

Speaking on the latest episode of Foley Is Pod podcast, Mick spoke about a match at WCW Spring Stampede 1994 where he and Maxx Payne were tag team partners and they took on The Nasty Boys. During the intense match, Foley attempted a flackback bump known as Nestea Plunge off the stage, but he ended up hurting his shoulder as the combined weight of him and Jerry Sags caused the spot to go south.

“There’s not enough room for me to take this bump, the Nestea Plunge, properly. So I end up doing great damage to my shoulder because I gotta rotate mid-air” Foley said. (WrestlingInc)

When was Mick Foley's last WWE appearance?

In May 2019, Mick Foley made his return to WWE TV to unveil a new WWE 24/7 Championship. This was a homage to his days as a Hardcore Champion during the Attitude Era.

However, this was not Foley's last appearance on WWE programming as he returned that same year to state his interest in challenging for the 24/7 Championship.

Foley was then attacked by "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and has not been seen in WWE ever since.

It will be interesting to see if Mick Foley pops up on WWE TV in the near future. You can read more about the Hardcore Legend by clicking right here.

