Mick Foley shares hearfelt message to The Rock

Mick Foley was one of the most recent WWE Superstars to be portrayed on the NBC sitcom Young Rock, which chronicles the early years of wrestling superstar and Hollywood actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Over the years, Foley has crossed paths with The People's Champ many times. Possibly most notably, the duo formed the unlikely tag team, The Rock N Sock Connection, during the attitude era.

The latest episode of Young Rock touched upon the friendship between the pair. After viewing the episode, Mick Foley shared the following heartwarming comments on his Instagram page:

"ROCK & SOCK: a true connection. I’m not sure words can do justice to how grateful I’m feeling after watching last night’s episode of #YoungRock While I’ve had some special wrestling moments in front of thousands, last night’s moment was just me, alone in my hotel, tears in my eyes, as I watched an actor portraying me (doing a fine job, too) teaching Dwayne Johnson’s character a lesson about the gift of Christmas giving," Foley wrote in his caption.

The Hall of Famer continued:

"It’s funny, because there was a time - many, many years ago - when I wondered if @therock appreciated me. Well, brother, he has answered that question in the affirmative so many times, in so many ways that I feel foolish for having ever wondered. In turn, my respect and admiration for Dwayne Johnson has only grown over the years - as has my appreciation for the incredible moments we shared together - on the road, in the ring, and on the microphone."

Foley ended his post with warm Christmas wishes to his friend:

"Thank you Rock, for being so good to me. Your kind words - in person, on social media, in texts and VM’s, have meant so much to me. If I did in fact, teach you a lesson about giving, it is one you have paid forward a thousand times over. Merry Christmas, my friend."

In the series, Mick Foley, in his Mankind persona, was portrayed by actor Brock Dunstan. Current WWE Superstar Becky Lynch also appeared in the series as Cyndi Lauper.

Mick Foley recently revealed why he hasn't had a backstage role in WWE

Speaking on his podcast, Foley is Pod, Mick Foley discussed the reason why he hasn’t taken on a backstage role in WWE. The Hall of Famer commented the following on the situation:

"No. I don’t have the head for business and the attention to details. I did as far as character went. Maybe I could have been a good guy to help with promos." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Aside from wrestling roles, the Hardcore Legend has appeared onscreen in WWE as a Commissioner and General Manager. Since retiring, he has made some sporadic appearances for the company.

