Mick Foley shares the origin story of "Have A Nice Day" catchphrase 

During a recent podcast appearance, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley revealed the origin of his famous "Have A Nice Day" line.

Foley used the catchphrase throughout his iconic Attitude Era during the late 1990s in WWE. Popularized while portraying his iconic Mankind persona, the phrase became synonymous with The Hardcore Legend.

It even became the title of his first autobiography, Have a Nice Day: A Tale of Blood & Sweatsocks. The book was published in October 1999 and ranked number one on the New York Times non-fiction best-seller list.

However, on the latest edition of his Foley is Pod podcast, he revealed the origins of the phrase. The Hardcore Legend got the line from Jim Ross before one of Mankind's promo segments.

“That’s from Jim Ross. He was in the Pseudo Dungeon that had been built, I was supposed to do a quick, it wasn’t one of the sit-down ones, it was a quick one and he just came up off the top of his head ‘Say have a nice day.’ Then I ran with that. Who knew, that was 22 years later, I’d still saying ‘Have a nice day?'” Foley said. (H/T Wrestling Inc)

What other books have Mick Foley written?

As mentioned earlier, Have a Nice Day: A Tale of Blood & Sweatsocks went to number one on the New York Times best-seller list, but it is not the only book Mick Foley has ever written.

His other biographical works include 2007's The Hardcore Diaries, outlining Foley's mid-2000s WWE run, 2010's Countdown To Lockdown detailing his time in TNA, and 2001's Foley Is Good: And the Real World is Faker than Pro Wrestling. The latter also ranked number one on the New York Times non-fiction best-seller list.

Foley has also tried his hand at fiction with 2003's Tietam Brown and 2005's Scooter, along with a series of children's books.

It is interesting to hear Mick Foley's stories on the finer details of his historic career. You can read more about The Hardcore Legend by clicking here.

