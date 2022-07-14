Mick Foley shirts seemingly removed from Pro Wrestling Tees

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has had his merchandise removed from popular online store Pro Wrestling Tees.

Since 2019, Mick Foley hasn't appeared on the WWE television, after he was attacked by "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. He also made an appearance earlier that year to introduce the 24/7 Championship to the WWE Universe. Since then, Foley has gone onto several other endevours outside of the company, including starting his own podcast, Foley Is Pod, in 2022. On the show, Foley shares stories from his career along with his co-host Conrad Thompson.

Though the Hall of Famer was successful outside of Vince McMahon's company, he is also prone to heading back there from time to time. He recently signed a legends deal with WWE, which is why his t-shirts will no longer be available on Pro Wrestling Tees. The company confirmed this on their official Twitter account, sharing a video message from Mick himself. He also noted that fans will have to wait until July 31st to get their Hardcore Legend merchandise.

Has the Pro Wrestling Tees store in Chicago closed?

Though Pro Wrestling Tees is a popular online merchandise site, they also had a store-front in Chicago, Illinois.

Unfortunately, the store closed its doors permanently in November 2021. A fan who was aware of this recently took to Twitter to ask PWTees collaborator Colt Cabana if this the case, and the former ROH star replied, reminding us of the store's sad fate.

Colt Cabana @ColtCabana @RealPalminator @PWTees The physical store did close down, yes. No longer open to the public. The website and company still go strong tho…. @RealPalminator @PWTees The physical store did close down, yes. No longer open to the public. The website and company still go strong tho….

On a positive note, he did mention that the online version of the store was still going strong. Shipping merchandise from some of the most popular stars in AEW and on the independent circuit all over the world.

It will be interesting to see what Mick Foley does when he returns to the WWE payroll. You can read more about The Hardcore Legend by clicking right here.

