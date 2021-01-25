Mick Foley shows off new look on Twitter

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is boasting a brand new, unique hairstyle, in a clip that he recently posted on his official Twitter handle.

Mick Foley took to Twitter and posted a short video, in which he can be seen having an amusing conversation with his son. The conversation starts with his son asking him about his new haircut and adds that it's awful. Foley hasn't touched his iconic Santa beard but has done a complete makeover to his hairstyle. He has changed the hairstyle to match that of Patrick Mahomes, American football quarterback. The hairstyle probably isn't going to last long, as Foley seems to have changed it just for the sake of this video.

Check out the clip below to see Mick Foley's unique hairstyle:

Mick Foley is one of the most fascinating characters the WWE Universe has ever seen

Mick Foley made a name for himself in WWE during the Monday Night Wars in the late 90s. He didn't have the look and skills of what many would call an ideal professional wrestler, but it didn't stop him from having a legendary career. Foley defeated The Rock to win his first WWE title on an episode of RAW, which was a pivotal moment in the Monday Night Wars.

He went on to put over several WWE Superstars over the next decade or so, with notable names being Triple H, Randy Orton, and Edge. Foley took some serious punishment throughout his career as a professional wrestler. His brutal fall from the top of the Hell In A Cell is considered to be one of the most iconic moments in WWE history.