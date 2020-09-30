Mick Foley on which star needs to be added to the WWE Hall of Fame

WWE legend and Hall of Famer, Mick Foley, is known for being a star that often speaks up when it comes to doing right by someone. Be it a wrestler of the current generation or an old rival of his, Mick Foley often takes to his social media to praise anyone or anything that he likes. Now, he is back at it and is praising Vader.

During a recent Twitter exchange with Big Van Vader's son, Mick Foley talked about his old rivalry with Vader and said that he was a star that deserved to be a part of the WWE Hall of Fame.

Mick Foley talked about how Vader needed to be added to the WWE Hall of Fame

Mick Foley and Vader had a high-profile feud in the world of wrestling and it appears that now Mick Foley might be the one who inducts him. The official Twitter account of Vader, which is now run by his son, talked about the incredible Halloween Havoc match that took place between Mick Foley and Vader.

"Pops absolutely loved working with @RealMickFoley and their Halloween Havoc match was easily one of his favorites. The only thing I remember pops saying is that the shovel really hurt. Lol. ITS TIME!!!!"

Pops absolutely loved working with @RealMickFoley and their Halloween Havoc match was easily one of his favorites. The only thing I remember pops saying is that the shovel really hurt. Lol 🖖

ITS TIME!!!! https://t.co/nCxzUFz99M — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) September 29, 2020

Mick Foley responded and said that he had loved working with Vader. He said that every match with Vader for him had been of the highest importance. Mick Foley also added that according to him, Vader's absence from the WWE Hall of Fame was the most 'glaring and obvious omission'.

"I LOVED working with your dad! I geared up for every match with @itsvadertime like it was #AliVsFrasier. In my opinion, Vader’s absence is the most glaring and obvious omission from the #WWEHOF"