Mick Foley suddenly returns to the ring

Mick Foley recently returned to the ring for a hardcore moment.

Mick Foley is someone whose wrestling career has seen him become a WWE Hall of Famer as well as an iconic hardcore legend. What he has done in the ring cannot be quantified, with some of the most impossible spots known to wrestling. Be it being thrown off the top of the Hell in a Cell structure by The Undertaker back in 1998 or his legendary matches against Triple H, Randy Orton, and Edge, now known as Adam Copeland, the star has done it all.

However, being a hardcore legend can take a toll on the body, and for the most part, Foley has been retired from wrestling for a long time.

However, at ICW's No Holds Barred Volume 56 this weekend in Newark, New Jersey, Foley returned to the ring suddenly, taking everyone by surprise. Wearing a Santa Claus costume, he entered the ring during John Wayne Murdoch's match against Tara Zep and hit Murdoch with the Double Arm DDT into a pile of broken glass.

Foley then hit Murdoch with the barbed wire baseball bat as well before standing aside so that Zep could pick up the win.

This appears to be a one-off return to the ring for Mick Foley, as a Christmas treat for the fans.

