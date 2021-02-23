Hall of Famer tells WWE not to "mess around" in pushing Rhea Ripley on RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has sent a message to WWE, telling them not to "mess around" when it comes time to push Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW.

The hardcore legend joined many others in the WWE Universe in showing their excitement for Rhea Ripley on her move to the red brand, when the announcement was made on last night's show:

However, Foley would take things one step further. The former WWE Champion would tag WWE directly in his next tweet, in which he expressed his fears for Rhea Ripley possibly suffering a "50/50 fate" on RAW.

Here is what Foley had to say on how Rhea Ripley should be used by WWE:

"It's vital that @WWE not mess around when it comes to pushing @RheaRipley_WWE PLEASE don't allow her to suffer a 50/50 fate. Strap that rocket to her back, and see how far she can fly."

It's unusual for WWE veterans to offer such a bold and direct approach in telling WWE how to manage their talent. But Foley has been very vocal in supporting many young Superstars he feels are deserving of bigger and better things.

Rhea Ripley has featured on the main roster before

While this move to RAW will be classed as Rhea Ripley's "official" move to the main roster, it won't be the first time she has been featured on prime WWE television before.

Before WrestleMania 36, Ripley appeared on WWE RAW to challenge Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair to a match at WrestleMania for Ripley's NXT title. Flair eventually accepted, making this the first time a Royal Rumble winner had chosen to face the current NXT Champion, as opposed to a main roster champion.

Despite WrestleMania being held behind closed doors at the WWE Performance Center due to the pandemic, the pair enjoyed what is widely considered to be the best match of the show.

In the end, Charlotte Flair would emerge victorious, taking Ripley's NXT title in a shocking result. Many considered this to be the moment Ripley would be headed to the main roster. However, almost a year later, the time is now upon us.

How do you think Rhea Ripley will do on the main roster? Are Mick Foley's worries justified? Let us know in the comments.