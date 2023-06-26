Mick Foley and The Undertaker reunite in new WWE video

WWE has released a video showing Mick Foley and The Undertaker rewatching their famous Hell in a Cell encounter.

On June 28, 1998, The Undertaker defeated Foley in one of the most talked-about wrestling matches of all time. The 18-minute bout is best remembered for Foley crashing through an announce table at ringside after being thrown from the top of the cell structure.

In a new WWE Playback video, The Undertaker recalled how he felt after launching his opponent off the cell:

"I'm looking over and all I'm waiting on is to see if you're moving, and there's another part to this, but right now all I'm looking at is this [Foley's body], and I'm thinking in my head, 'Mick, just move.' But I'm also, and I tell people this all the time and they look at me like I'm crazy, I had the closest thing that I can recall to an outer-body experience." [7:28 – 7:51]

Although the moment was planned, nobody knew whether Foley would be capable of completing the match. After several minutes of uncertainty, The Hardcore Legend climbed back to the top of the cell to continue the chaotic contest.

Mick Foley's recollection of his Hell in a Cell fall

Before the match, Mick Foley and The Undertaker only informed WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon about the dangerous stunt. Others in the company, including ringside commentators, did not know what was going to happen.

Foley added that former WWE Spanish language commentator Hugo Savinovich moved at the right moment to avoid getting in his way:

"The only people, to the best of my recollection, who had an inkling of what was going on, was me, you, and Vince, so I don't know if Hugo knew what was happening, but legend has it that he didn't, so I don't think [there is] any need to dispel that legend, because he dives at just the right time." [8:53 – 9:12]

After the Hell in a Cell fall, The Undertaker sent Foley through a cell panel and into the ring with a Chokeslam. He then continued to torture his helpless opponent before finally securing the win with a Tombstone Piledriver.

