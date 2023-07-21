Mick Foley thinks WWE RAW star would be a great Hardcore Champion

Mick Foley became the inaugural holder of the WWE Hardcore Championship when the title was introduced in 1998. In a recent interview, the Hall of Famer named Otis as someone who would thrive as a current-day Hardcore Champion.

Otis currently performs alongside Chad Gable and Maxxine Dupri on RAW as part of The Alpha Academy. The 31-year-old is widely viewed as one of the most entertaining superstars on the roster.

Speaking to Brandon Davis of Comicbook.com, Foley mentioned Otis when asked to name someone who would deserve to wear the Hardcore Championship in 2023:

"You could find like a wildcard, a guy like Otis, say, who has got the humorous side to him, but maybe he could assert himself as the guy who can find cool stuff to use anywhere. I'm going with Otis." [6:44 – 7:00]

The Hardcore Championship appeared on WWE programming between 1998 and 2002. Like the recently retired 24/7 Championship, the title could be defended at any time as long as a referee was present.

Mick Foley reacts to Otis' latest WWE RAW match

On July 17, Otis teamed up with Chad Gable and Maxxine Dupri in a losing effort against The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) and Valhalla. The six-person bout was competed under Viking Rules, Erik and Ivar's own version of a No Disqualification match.

Mick Foley enjoyed watching the chaotic encounter, which ended with The Viking Raiders pinning Otis at the same time after a double powerbomb:

"It was a lot of fun to watch, as Hardcore matches should be. I think that Otis could have a future in Hardcore wrestling." [7:03 – 7:11]

Otis' only previous WWE title reign came in 2022 when he held the RAW Tag Team Championship with Gable. He also captured the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2020.

