Mick Foley on why he wants to cause 'trouble' to WWE: "I love Vinnie Mac but I think he's wrong on this"

Mick Foley was been one of the former WWE superstars who has been vocal against the recent implementation of WWE's "third party rule", wherein superstars have been given a month to stop associating with third-party apps such as Twitch, and Cameo - platforms that allow them to make income on the side.

Among other names have been CM Punk and Kevin Nash. Former US Presidential Candidate, a self-professed wrestling fan took issue with WWE's move as well, publicly berating the company for their labor practices. It's no secret that the talent are unhappy about it, though there still isn't full clarity as to whether they're banned from using these apps outright, or they're simply banned from using their WWE trademarked names.

The issue of intellectual property is what comes into hand, but Kevin Nash made a point when responding to Mick Foley, who called it "crummy" of WWE to ban wrestlers from making extra money. Kevin Nash mentioned the fact that WWE superstars are independent contractors and not employees (something which they specifically mention time and again):

Especially as 1099 independent contractors. You're an employee if you have to show up at specific time and are restricted monetary gains in your personal time. Ask for your health insurance coverage and profit sharing — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) September 5, 2020

Mick Foley suggested that both Kevin Nash and himself can stir a little trouble on behalf of WWE superstars of the present and future

Maybe @RealKevinNash and I can create a little good trouble on behalf of the @WWE superstars of today...and tomorrow.



I love Vinnie Mac...but I think he’s wrong on this. https://t.co/l1B5typ7zL — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 5, 2020

Can Mick Foley or Kevin Nash make a difference?

The third-party rule has stirred up quite the controversy in the wrestling world, with to-be-Hall of Famer Batista even underhandedly agreeing with Andrew Yang's tweets against WWE. From a talent's perspective, it's easy to understand why there would be a lot of anger.

The big issue is that it's difficult for WWE superstars of the present to be vocal against the company. However, if legends like Mick Foley and Kevin Nash (among others) were to actively speak out against the policy, it just might make a difference. The legends are aware that there are no real consequences of them being vocally against WWE because they don't have to worry about the threat of being suspended or fired.

Ultimately, it's yet to be seen whether WWE will reverse this rule or not. At most, it might be a case where talent simply have to use their real names ahead of time. Mick Foley will look to make a difference until then.