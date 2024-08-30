Mick Foley "wasn't worried" about one of the most iconic bumps in WWE history, says veteran (Exclusive)

One of the most memorable moments in Mick Foley's WWE career was his match with the Undertaker, which led to an iconic segment. According to Hall of Famer Teddy Long, Mick was not apprehensive about the risky spot.

The 1998 King of the Ring pay-per-view saw the Undertaker and Mankind go toe to toe in a Hell in a Cell match. As was the norm, this match appeared very dangerous from the get-go, but Mankind raised the stakes even higher by falling from the cage twice. Thankfully, he survived the extremely risky spot.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long gave Mick Foley his flowers for the match and stated.

"People didn't understand, Mick started in that backyard wrestling. Really they were slamming each other on garbage cans, tables on the ground, everywhere. So he wasn't worried about that fall... I mean, you gotta come at a distance, but when you land, you land. So, just congratulations to him, man, he certainly made that match," Long said. [4:10 onward]

Mick Foley has revealed that the iconic WWE match started as a joke

According to Mick Foley, the idea to start the match on top of the cage was suggested as a joke by Terry Funk.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, the WWE legend stated that Terry Funk's joke gave Foley the idea to start the match uniquely.

“Terry said the only way I could compete with what The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels accomplished in the very first Hell in a Cell match was to start the match on top of the cage,” said Mick Foley. “It began as a joke, but by the end, neither of us were laughing. And then I started thinking that was exactly what I should do.”

Mick Foley is currently retired from in-ring wrestling and is a part of WWE under the Legends program.

