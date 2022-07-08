"I can't watch it" – WWE Legend struggles to find positives in his match involving The Rock

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently revealed that he finds it hard to watch his WrestleMania 20 match where he teamed up with The Rock.
In 2004, Foley & The Great One reformed their iconic tag team, The Rock 'n' Sock Connection, to face Randy Orton, Batista, and Ric Flair in a Handicap Match. While fans look back on the contest fondly, Foley doesn't seem to share the same opinion.
Speaking on his podcast Foley is Pod, the former WWE Champion said he felt out of place during the WrestleMania match:
"I can’t watch the match,” Foley said. “Ric Flair, he feels like it was a really good match. He says [it is], and I’m like, ‘Ric, I can’t watch it. I can’t watch.’ He said something, ‘You were great. You were great’ (…) I lost all my confidence, and I go from being this guy who had been the three-time WWE Champion, and I just become somebody who, in my mind, doesn’t belong out there." (H/T: Wrestling Inc)
Although The Hardcore Legend may find it easy to critique his in-ring performance, his legion of fans were happy to see their hero perform in the ring once more.
Mick Foley on the match with The Rock that went "too far"
The Rock and Mick Foley have shared the ring as teammates and enemies.
One contest that stands out is their 1999 showdown at Royal Rumble in an 'I Quit' Match for the WWE Championship. Foley headed into the contest as champion. However, Rocky ended up capturing the gold for the second time in his career.
In what was a brutal match, Foley took to Twitter, where he stated that he may have taken it too far in 1999:
"22 YEARS AGO TODAY! I think @TheRock and I may have gone a little too far on this particular evening." (H/T: Twitter)
The Rock and Mick Foley's battle at Royal Rumble is one of the bloodiest and most violent matches in WWE history. While both men today feel they may have gone too far, such bouts have helped WWE become the global powerhouse it is today.
