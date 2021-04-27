Mickie James to address WWE trash bag incident in "unfiltered" appearance

Former WWE Superstar Mickie James has been hitting the headlines since her release from the company almost two weeks ago. Fans were shocked when the multiple-time champion was let go by WWE with popular stars such as Billie Kay and Samoa Joe.

Following her release, James shared a photo on her Twitter page showing her a trash bag with a name label on it. James claimed that this is how her things were returned to her by the company.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon later addressed this by confirming that the member of staff responsible had been fired.

In a recent Instagram clip, Mickie James revealed that she will be addressing Trash Bag Gate, as well as the rest of her story, in an appearance on YouTube series Grown Ass Women.

She will be sharing her story with fellow wrestlers Victoria and SoCal Val on the episode due to be released this coming Wednesday.

IMPACT Wrestling has teased Mickie James' return at Slammiversary

Mickie James was spotted in the recently-released trailer for the upcoming IMPACT Wrestling pay-per-view, Slammiversary.

The clip hinted towards an appearance from multiple former WWE Superstars, who were part of the releases earlier this month. Samoa Joe was also included, as well as Chelsea Green in her Laurel Van Ness character.

Many have suspected that James could return, as a bar is seen in the clip called "Legends" which appears to be country music-themed. Mickie James is regarded as a legend in the wrestling business and is also a country musician.

IMPACT Wrestling returns to PPV in July with #Slammiversary - where our world changes again! pic.twitter.com/uGTbwncJHB — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 26, 2021

In the 30-second video, an Australian flag is also shown, which unsurprisingly led some to suspect that Peyton Royce and Billie Kay could join the company. The duo are now going by the names Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay, and the dates line-up with the end of their WWE 90-day non-compete clauses.

Do you think Mickie James will be headed back to IMPACT Wrestling? What did you think of Trash Bag Gate? Share your thoughts in the comments.