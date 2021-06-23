Mickie James announces she will wrestle at NWA 73 in August

Six-time WWE Women's Champion Mickie James is getting back into the ring for the National Wrestling Alliance this August at NWA 73.

While Mickie James made it clear early on that she wouldn't be wrestling on the NWA Empowerrr pay-per-view, only serving as the show's executive producer, she never said anything about not wrestling, period.

Mickie James took to Instagram today to make the announcement:

"A huge massive thank you to Billy for giving me the keys and giving me the platform and putting your faith in me and your trust in me to do something really different," Mickie James said. "So the first announcement that I kind of wanted to say here to answer some stuff as one of the things that I really really want to do as a thing for Billy and obviously I think St Louis is such a historic historical place. Chase ballroom, it's going to be amazing. And we're really, really excited about it. But, obviously, August 28 is Empowerrr live on FITE TV, and August 29 is NWA 73, The anniversary show, and so on the anniversary show. I am announcing that I am going to wrestle at NWA 73, and I'm looking for an opponent."

Who will Mickie James face at NWA 73?

At this moment, Mickie James isn't sure who she is going to be wrestling at NWA 73 but she wants her fans to message NWA owner Billy Corgan on social media about who they would like to see her face on this historic pay-per-view event.

"And so I want you to tell Billy who you want to see me wrestle," Mickie James said. "Who wants to wrestle me at NWA 73? That is the big question. So, I'm just announcing that I was really kind of going back and forth. Was I going to wrestle, what's it going to be like and putting on this executive producer hat has been really, really interesting to me, and I think it's opened my eyes to a lot of things and it's a huge task, and I'm so blessed to have that put on my shoulders, but at the same time I'm like, okay, but I still want to wrestle. So NWA 73 You will see Mickie James vs. question mark, let me know."

