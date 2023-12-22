Mickie James calls 32-year-old WWE Superstar “one of the highlights of TV”  

Mickie James recently stated that a 32-year-old WWE Superstar is one of the highlights of TV.

When Chelsea Green made her WWE return this year at the Royal Rumble, fans were excited to see her back. She was quickly eliminated from the Women's Royal Rumble match within seconds, squashing any hopes and dreams the fans might've had for her.

However, things have changed since then for Green as she went on to win the Women's Tag Team Championship after her return. Green and Piper Niven held the titles for a few months before losing it this past week on RAW to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.

Chelsea Green has proven herself to be one of the most entertaining Superstars in the company, and even Mickie James seems to think so. Speaking the Gabby AF, the former women's champion stated that Green has figured out how to entertain the fans, calling her one of the highlights of TV.

"It's like the little things, she's not worried about 'Oh, embarrassing myself.' Honestly, she's an entertainer first... She's one of the highlights of TV right now because she's so entertaining. Whether you love her or you hate her, you're entertained by her, most people want to see her b**t beat." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Mickie James loved working with Chelsea Green in TNA Wrestling

Before her WWE return, Chelsea Green had a brief stint in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, where she got to work with James.

During the same podcast episode, Mickie James said she loved working with Green and called her one of the people to look out for.

"I loved working with her in Impact. We almost did a thing together in WWE, and that didn't go through. She's been always ... on my thing of people to watch." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

It will be interesting to see what excuse Chelsea Green will have regarding her recent title loss on RAW.

What do you make of Chelsea Green? Sound off in the comments section below.