Mickie James claims major WWE star pushed for her return

Former WWE Superstar Mickie James is set to appear on a Stamford-based company's upcoming show. The veteran performer recently claimed that the wrestling promotion's Head of Creative Triple H suggested her for the spot.

The five-time Women's Champion will be seen alongside wrestling legends The Undertaker, Booker T, and Bully Ray on the upcoming A&E show, WWE LFG. The seven-episode series produced by the global juggernaut will premiere on February 16 as a replacement for NXT Level Up.

Speaking on a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Mickie James noted that she was honored to be a part of the show. She added that Triple H was the one who put her name out for the spot. James further opened up about her experience working with the three wrestling legends.

Trending

"I’m so proud [to be part of WWE LFG]. Honestly, I’m really honored to be a part of it. When I was first asked to be a part of it and when Hunter threw my name in the hat to be able to sit alongside Bubba [Ray Dudley] and Booker [T] and Undertaker and even being seen in that same echelon is weird for me I think. I’m truly honored. I feel like I learn on a week-to-week basis from these guys and also, yeah, I think get to know everybody on a way different level because we’ve only seen each other in locker rooms, right? Or hung out after shows a little bit, right? But it’s only been in that camaraderie, brother-sister kind of scenario and yeah, it’s been awesome. It really has," she said. [H/T: POST Wrestling]

Expand Tweet

Former WWE Superstar believes Mickie James needs to be in the Hall of Fame

Mickie James was among the top female stars on the roster before her departure in 2010. However, her second run with the company from 2016 to 2021 was less fruitful.

In an interview with Wrestling Then And Now, former WWE Superstar Cherry claimed that Mickie James should be inducted into the Hall of Fame. The 49-year-old further sang praises of the former Divas Champion.

"Oh, legend, needs to be in the Hall of Fame. Overall, just amazing person, worker. I wrestled her on the indies. You know, I saw her in OVW. She was kind of in a different class going up. I mean, not surprised of her success at all. You know, talented, great person, works hard, work ethic, just gives back to other talent on her own time. Like, you know, incredible incredible person, funny, super funny and goofy and laughs at herself and, you know, great to be around," she said. [From 0:11 to 0:44]

You can check out her comments in the video below:

Mickie James returned to the WWE ring during the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She entered the contest at No.20 as the IMPACT Knockouts World Champion and lasted close to twelve minutes before getting eliminated by Lita. It remains to be seen if she will return for another match in the coming future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback