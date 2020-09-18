Mickie James clears the air about the finish to her match against Asuka on WWE RAW

On the most recent episode of WWE RAW, Mickie James challenged Asuka for the latter's WWE RAW Women's Championship. The two WWE RAW Superstars collided head on and gave the WWE Universe many reasons to enjoy their match.

During the match, Asuka caught Mickie James in the Asuka Lock while James thought that she was going for the cover. The referee immediately called for the bell, resulting in Asuka retaining her WWE RAW Women's Championship on the show.

Mickie James on her match against Asuka for the WWE RAW Women's Championship

Mickie James was in conversation with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT. The five time Women's Champion spoke about her match against Asuka from WWE RAW this past week.

"I honestly don’t know. I rolled back to count – one, two – there was no count. So she obviously went to go and lock back in the Asuka lock and I think in those moments, here’s the thing: it is a dangerous sport. We have to be very careful. The refs do their job and kind of their job is to protect us and make sure it never goes too far or no one ever gets hurt. So he made his decision based on what he thought was a reality, that I was hurt or I couldn’t continue and that’s unfortunate for me. I felt like I could continue and it’s an unfortunate loss. But, it’s not a real loss let’s face it. It was the final decision, what can I do? Except go in there a throw a fit on Monday!"

Mickie James further explained that that the fear of a concussion led the referee calling for the bell.

"In that moment it’s very hard for them to tell whether you are hurt or not. It can’t just be his call either. It must have been whoever thought I was hurt. They’re just trying to protect me and keep me safe because concussions are a real thing. What we do as a sport is very dangerous. So if somebody gets a concussion, not only can they not wrestle the rest of that match, but they could possibly never wrestle again depending on how bad it is, same with football. So we have to be careful with that and I get it. It was unfortunate for me and stinky, but I’m fine. My nose hurts a little bit from that knee lift, I’ll be honest [laughs]."