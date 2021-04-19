Mickie James comments on what's next for her following WWE release

Mickie James was among the first names announced on Thursday when it came to this year's round of WWE releases that once again fell on April 15 following WrestleMania.

It's been reported over the last couple of days that Mickie James had been very vocal backstage about letting WWE management know that she wants to wrestle more following her injury.

So it comes as no surprise following her release that James has a mission statement of sorts regarding what she plans on doing in 2021.

James tweeted the following message to her fans earlier this afternoon:

"If you wondering what I'm doing next... The answer is simple. Everything they said I couldn't. *kiss mark emoji*"

Mickie James wants to prove WWE wrong

It certainly sounds like WWE wasn't too receptive of Mickie James' ideas when it came to returning to RAW or SmackDown as an active competitor.

James even recently tried to start a feud with Chelsea Green on social media in the hope that WWE would once again consider using the idea in the future, but in the end, both women ended up being released.

Mickie James has no shortage of options when it comes to her next landing spot. Her husband, Nick Aldis, is the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. It would seem like a lock that she would be welcome there if that's where she wanted to go.

She's worked with IMPACT Wrestling in the past already, and a return for another run as Knockouts Champion with a relatively new roster she hasn't been able to work with before could be intriguing to her.

There is also AEW and Ring of Honor, who need more veteran leadership in their respective women's divisions. Either company would be lucky to have Mickie James on their roster as a locker room leader for their women's division.

Mickie James and the rest of the released talent's 90-day contracts expire on Wednesday, July 14.

I have been inundated with media request & I’m just not there yet. I will address everything exclusively on @thegawtv this week. If you have questions please submit them there & I will try to answer. Thank you all! ❤️ you. See you on Wednesday! Cc: @SoCalValerie @REALLiSAMARiE 💋 — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) April 18, 2021

