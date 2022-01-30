"We just broke down one of the biggest ceilings you've ever seen" - Mickie James comments on her Royal Rumble appearance

Mickie James believes she was able to shatter one of the biggest glass ceilings in the wrestling business.

James created history at the Royal Rumble as she entered the titular stipulation with the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship wrapped around her waist.

WWE correspondent Megan Morant caught up with the Knockouts Champion after the Royal Rumble match. Mickie was elated to represent the IMPACT Knockouts Division and was proud of her performance.

Here's what James had to say:

"Unbelievable. If you would have said to me that this moment [being in the Rumble] would be happening right now, I would've said you're insane. And here we are, we went out there and made history. Obviously I wanted to win. I had my sights set high becuase the winner goes on to WrestleMania and I wanted that moment. But just to go out there as WWE family, as Mickie James - the legend, also as Hardcore Country Mickie, something that the WWE Universe never saw and to represent IMPACT as the Knockouts World Champion, I thought I did a great job. I had a heck of a showing. I'm sorry guys, I didn't win, but in my heart the world won because we just broke down one of the biggest ceilings you've ever seen. And we did it for the ladies." [0:11-1:00]

WWE @WWE Impact Knockouts Champion @MickieJames is overwhelmed with emotion after her appearance in the 2022 #RoyalRumble Match! Impact Knockouts Champion @MickieJames is overwhelmed with emotion after her appearance in the 2022 #RoyalRumble Match! https://t.co/iOhsmFpP3e

Mickie James was glad to see Melina in the Rumble

James also mentioned that it was great to see the likes of Melina and Lita in the ring. She put over Melina and mentioned that she would've liked Melina to be in the match a little longer.

"There's one person that I was very excited to see and I wish she had stayed long enough for us to tangle in there because of M&M, the people would've loved it is Miss Melina. And what an ovation she got. So I just want to put that over."

Former WWE star Gail Kim also responded to Melina's quick elimination.

Gail Kim-Irvine @gailkimITSME The disrespect. Sorry. I’m saying what I feel. All the respect to Sasha but put some respect on Melina’s name. The disrespect. Sorry. I’m saying what I feel. All the respect to Sasha but put some respect on Melina’s name.

Mickie James held back tears as she thanked WWE and IMPACT for making her appearance possible.

