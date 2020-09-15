Mickie James discusses her commentary appearances on WWE Main Event

WWE Superstar Mickie James has opened up on her time as a colour commentator in WWE.

While the future WWE Hall of Famer was recovering from a knee injury in 2019, Mickie James was seen on the WWE Main Event commentary team alongside Dio Maddin and Vic Joseph on several occasions.

Speaking to Daily DDT, Mickie James said that while she did enjoy her experience as a colour commentator, she now has a new level of respect for the position as it was far more difficult than she imagined it would be:

“It was one of those things where I didn’t realize what I was jumping into there. I think what we don’t do is give our commentators and announce team and interviews [enough credit] because their jobs are so difficult. I had done guest commentary before here and there, but never before had I sat in that chair with Byron and Vic and had those guys show me the ropes of how to be a commentator because it’s a whole different role. I had only known wrestling from a fan’s perspective and from a wrestler’s and worker’s perspective of how I watch the matches."

WWE Main Event results: Mickie James on commentary, Cesaro in action https://t.co/iRXgT3IL5i pic.twitter.com/1bmPVl1A9i — Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) September 29, 2019

“So to sit back and watch it from a commentator’s perspective, or as a wrestler in a commentator’s position I should say, to be able to give that insight but also to listen to all these other things happening in the headset, it was a task. It’s so difficult,” she said. “But it was really cool and so fun to do. It was cool to jump my feet in those waters and just test them out because I’m all about learning about all different aspects from behind the scenes, the production side, the creative side. It’s all fascinating to me because it’s what makes our product so unique and so desirable. I love it.”

Mickie James discusses her 2019 ACL injury

The reason that the former 6-time WWE Women's Champion participated in commentary for WWE Main Event was that Mickie James was sidelined with a torn ACL.

The knee injury kept James out for over a year and forced Mickie James to undergo surgery on an injury for the first time in her career. James admitted that doubt did creep into her mind on if she would ever b able to return to in-ring competition. However, Mickie James remained positive and stated that the time away allowed her to rest up and recharge her batteries:

“Once you’re away from the product for so long, you wonder if people are going to even care because the system moves on. Everything keeps moving on, It’s not like we don’t have a vast majority of women’s talent out there that would gladly step into that role in a heartbeat and shine. Once you go away for a minute, you wonder if they’ll need you or will the people even care. I think that, fortunately enough for me, the people did care. So, that’s cool.”

Mickie James will challenge Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship on a special "In Your Face" edition of Monday Night RAW.