Mickie James frustrated with WWE prospect; confronts her during recent show

Mickie James is now part of a new WWE show. She recently expressed her frustration with a WWE prospect on the show.

WWE LFG is a new show that pairs legends with rising prospects. The full name of the show is Legends and Future Greats. Mickie James, Bully Ray, Booker T, and The Undertaker are the legends involved in the show. Over the weeks, they will provide guidance to many prospects on how to become a WWE Superstar. One prospect who is catching everyone's attention is Zena Sterling. She is Bully Ray's mentee. However, this week on the show, she was defeated by Tyra Mae Steele.

Following the match, Mickie had some criticism regarding Zena's attire. The WWE legend said it looked like jazzed-up lingerie, which frustrated her because the company had grown several leaps and bounds in how women wrestlers are perceived today.

"Can I talk to you about your gear? I lived during the diva era, and we fought very, very hard to not have to wrestle in lingerie anymore. Since I'm a female, I can speak on this. It's very frustrating when women go out there and wrestle, and all I see is their a**. And I can't look past it. It's all I see. It's very distracting. So you want to be taken serious as a wrestler, but you're wrestling in pretty much jazzed up lingerie. And that's my opinion. And that's coming from someone who's had to wrestle on TV a lot."

It will be interesting to see if Zena Sterling will take Mickie James' feedback seriously.

