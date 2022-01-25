“I wasn’t worried" - Mickie James on her future in wrestling following WWE release

Former WWE Superstar Mickie James has stated that she wasn't worried about her wrestling career following her departure from the company in 2020.

The current IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion was released last year alongside various other stars due to budget cuts. She is currently set to compete in this year's Women's Royal Rumble match.

During a recent interview with Notsam Wrestling, Mickie James said she'll always have a place in wrestling, and she learned that there is life outside of WWE.

“I wasn’t worried about ‘what am I going to do now?’ I feel that I will always have a place within wrestling, whatever that capacity is. I love the business and I’ve pretty much dedicated, you know, over half my life to it and to get where I’m at. I learned that lesson the first time, that there is life after WWE... There are so many different ways, especially now more than ever, to create your own value and be your own boss and to kind of make your own rules,” said James. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Mickie James on possibly transitioning to a full-time producer role after her wrestling career

Mickie James is regarded by many as one of the greatest female wrestlers in the industry. She's a former WWE Divas and Women's Champion.

She was involved in putting together NWA's first all-women show, EmPowerrr, in August 2021. Mickie James stated that there were discussions about her possibly working behind the scenes in WWE.

“I think it was definitely a conversation of like ‘that is the next step,’ is to go to work behind the scenes. Because is just a whole new avenue to contribute to the future in a different way and to help the future and all the things. But I think that I was still like ‘yeah but I still want to go out, bow out in like a bada** way,’ you know?’... I’ve been able to come and kick a** at Impact and reclaim the Knockout’s Championship for the fourth time, Knockout’s World Championship,” said James.

Mickie James will make her WWE in-ring return this Saturday night, where she will try to surpass 29 other women to win the Royal Rumble match.

Also Read Article Continues below

Are you excited to see James back in WWE? Let us know in the comments below.

A WWE Hall of Famer doesn't think Lita should win the Royal Rumble. More right here.

Edited by Angana Roy