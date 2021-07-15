Mickie James hints that her WWE non-compete clause is up

Mickie James has taken to Twitter to suggest that her 90 day non-compete clause following her release from WWE has ended and that she is now free to wrestle for other wrestling promotions.

The former WWE Superstar, who is set to produce an all-women show for the National Wrestling Alliance, posted a gif of Disney's genie from Aladdin being freed from his wrist restraints.

90days. Thank you. Now watch the magic. pic.twitter.com/UOirtnE4Am — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) July 14, 2021

As you can see, Mickie James is comparing her non-compete clause ending to the genie being freed from imprisonment in the lamp and granting other people wishes. She seems to have big plans as she has told people to 'watch the magic.'

Non-compete clauses in WWE have become a fairly big talking point, or at least moresoe than usual, over the last few weeks thanks to a series of connected events.

WWE has made several rounds of talent releases this year, some of those released Superstars have asked to be let out of their non-compete clauses (Chelsea Green was one of those) and Aleister Black was able to debut for AEW early thanks to an error in his contract caused by his move from NXT to WWE's main roster.

Which other WWE Superstars are now free to wrestle for other wrestling promotions?

WWE.com NEWS: Mickie James and other WWE Superstars released http://ow.ly/1795u1 — WWE (@WWE) April 22, 2010

The other interesting thing about Mickie James signifying that her 90 days are over is that she was released alongside some other WWE Superstars, which means that their 90 days are also up too.

With that in mind, we could very well see Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Tucker, Kallisto, Bo Dallas, Mojo Rawley and Wesley Black make appearances for companies like AEW, NJPW, IMPACT or ROH soon.

Samoa Joe was also released with this group but has been signed back to WWE.

Where would you like to see Mickie James wrestling now that she's free from WWE? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Edited by Rohit Mishra