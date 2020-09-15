Mickie James lists future opponents she would like to face in WWE

Legendary WWE Superstar Mickie James has faced a plethora of Superstars during her WWE career,

James' opponents reads as a who's who of WWE Hall of Famers and future legends. However, there are still certain Superstars in WWE that Mickie James has yet to face off against and work like to work with in the future.

During a recent interview with Daily DDT, Mickie James was asked which Superstars on the WWE roster she would like to face before she finishes her WWE career. The former 6-time WWE Women's Champion mentioned a prominent RAW Superstar but also a surprising member of the NXT roster as future opponents in WWE:

“I haven’t stepped in the ring with Charlotte, not once.I would also love to work with Mercedes Martinez because I worked with Mercedes a long time ago and I’ve known her a long time. I’m so excited that she’s finally getting a chance to shine because she’s awesome. I would love to work with her. I would love to work with a lot of the girls: Bayley, Sasha [Banks]. I haven’t really been able to work with anyone on a full program besides tag matches and stuff. I’d love to work with Naomi. She’s so athletic and she’s so talented. Her style and my style together would be just awesome together. I think we’d have a great match.”

Mickie James' WWE Women's Tag Team Championship aspirations

Mickie James has achieved it all in professional wrestling. James is a former 6-time WWE Women's Champion, has competed in multiple WrestleMania matches and also participated in the first ever Women's Royal Rumble in 2018.

There is no doubt that Mickie James is a future WWE Hall of Famer. However, Mickie James still does have aspirations to achieve more inside of a WWE ring. When asked what else there was for her to achieve during her WWE career, James teased a possible WWE Women's Tag Team Championship run somewhere down the line:

“I’d say if I had more friends, maybe go for the tag titles, but we don’t have friends in wrestling, that’s the thing. No, I’m just so excited for this opportunity, but I think every female would be lying if they weren’t excited about the opportunity or the idea of Evolution 2. I think there’s the opportunity for so many different types of matches even that we have yet to have, both on Raw and SmackDown. All I think we can do is keep raising that bar and keep expecting more out of ourselves and thankfully the fans keep enjoying it.”

Mickie James challenges Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship at "In Your Face" RAW inside the WWE ThunderDome.