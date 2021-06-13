Mickie James opens up about feeling disrespected during last WWE run

WWE legend and 6-time champion Mickie James was released by the promotion earlier this year. During her latest run with WWE, Mickie James wasn't really used as well as someone of her experience could have been. Although she did hover around in the title picture for a bit, nothing really came of it. The WWE veteran also undergwent knee surgery in 2019 that kept her out for over a year.

Mickie James is set to be a part of the NWA's upcoming all-women's pay-per-view, NWA Empowerrr, which will take place on August 28th, 2021.

Mickie James was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio. During the interview, James briefly spoke about her release from WWE and revealed that she didn't feel respected during her last run in WWE:

"I try to stay humble and I feel very respectful in a lot of situations. But I felt a lot of that. I don’t deserve, like, had I not put up with enough s**t at this point twenty some years in the business? Granted I was in the company for fifteen years. But I think it’s because I’ve been wrestling on television for fifteen years. If you think about it, I didn’t win the championship once in my last four and a half years there, not once. I was kind of in the title picture, but it never really had a pay off or anything like that. It was just kind of, I don’t know. I don’t know." H/T: eWrestlingNews

Mickie James and the trashbag incident after her WWE release

Following her release from WWE earlier this year, Mickie James revealed in a Tweet that she had received her belongings in a trash bag. Fans and a host of WWE veterans slammed the company following the incident. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H quickly publicly apologized to James for what had transpired. Triple H also announced that the person responsible had been let go.

Thank you Stephanie. I appreciate that as I am equally embarrassed. I know this wasn’t a malicious act. However it did feel very symbolic to how I was presented in the last 3 years. https://t.co/ih99BtNYTD — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) April 23, 2021

Mickie James did thank Stephanie McMahon for her apology but stated that she felt the whole incident represented how she had been portrayed on WWE television for the last three years.

