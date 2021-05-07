Mickie James opens up about how she felt after the infamous "trash bag" incident

On the latest edition of Renee Paquetter's Ora Sessions, Mickie James opened up about the events following her recent release from WWE. The former six-time Women's Champion spoke about her state of mind during the now-infamous "trash bag" incident that took Twitter by storm.

On April 22nd, James tweeted about how she received her items in a trash bag after being let go from WWE. James snapped a photo and posted it to Twitter. The following days were filled with allegations of WWE disrespecting James and even led to certain personnel being let go from the company.

On Renee Paquette's podcast Oral Sessions, Mickie James told her side of the story and opened up about what's next for her.

"I don't even feel it was something malicious or anything like that. It's just like, kind of thoughtless and tone deaf, that's all," Mickie James explained.

Mickie James reiterated that she didn't believe the trash bag was meant as a slight at her.

"In that moment, you know how like, I don't know. I was kind of in that space of when you first leave and you're just kind of like 'Aw that, that kinda sucks' but there's always so many things going on," James added.

Renee explained to Mickie James that she had a similar experience when she left WWE. According to Paquette, she also received her items, along with someone else's, in a trash bag.

What's next for Mickie James?

Former Women's Champion Mickie James

Now that Mickie James is no longer with WWE, there's plenty of options for the former six-time champion. As disappointing as her second WWE run might've been to some people, her release has generated much buzz about where she could end up next.

James could find herself in IMPACT Wrestling, who have already teased her possible return to the promotion. Mickie is a former Knockouts Champion and would make a great addition to the current roster. She could also find herself in NWA working alongside her husband, Nick Aldis.

Wherever she goes, fans will surely appreciate her return to the ring.