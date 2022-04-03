"Got to know him on a real personal level" - 6-Time WWE Women's Champion pays tribute to Scott Hall (Exclusive)

Scott Hall had a lasting impact on the professional wrestling industry as he helped many wrestlers understand the true nature of the business.

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter was in Dallas, Texas, for WrestleMania weekend, where he spoke to several wrestling superstars about their fondest memories of Scott Hall.

Mickie James recalled meeting Hall in Virginia several years ago and having an insightful conversation with the Hall of Famer. The six-time WWE Women's Champion cherished the opportunity to bond with Hall and get to know him on a personal level, as she stated below in an exclusive Sportskeeda Wrestling interview:

"I think the first time, you know, obviously, I grew up watching Scott Hall, I was a big fan, but one of the first times I got to hang out with Scott and really get to know him on a personal level was when we came to Virginia, and we had a lot of time together because we kind of had a Q&A with him, and I just got to know him on a real personal level from the idol of Scott Hall that I've known for so long, and so, yeah, that would be my closest memory I think because Nick (Aldis) and I really had some bonding time with him," revealed Mickie James. (0:12 - 045)

Dirty Dango feels Scott Hall had a lot more to give to the wrestling industry

Dirty Dango, fka Fandango, also spoke to Bill Apter and opened up about his relationship with Scott Hall.

Like many of his peers, Dango grew up following Hall's work and revealed that he started developing a friendship with the late great legend in 2015. Fandango honestly felt that the former NWO member still had more to offer to the wrestling world and its aspiring talents.

Dango considered Scott Hall a good friend and admitted that the former Intercontinental Champion's demise had affected him the most amongst all the deaths over the past few years.

"Obviously, growing being a huge fan, but then getting into the business and being around Scott, I think it was 2015 when we started creating a really good rapport around WrestleMania," recalled Dirty Dango. "Scott would go out of his way to talk to a lot of younger talent, if it was at the Performance Center or backstage at live events or WrestleMania, pay-per-views. He had a way of coaching, which I thought he would be a really good asset to the WWE in terms of mentoring other talent. I think he did that well. He had a lot more to give to the business. I think there was a lot left on the table, which is sad. Someone with that knowledge and love for the business. Of all the deaths lately, more or less in the last year or two, Scott's affected me a lot. He was a good friend, and he'd be greatly missed." (3:06 - 4:07)

Scott Hall might have been a premier villain during his prime, but behind the scenes, he was "one of the boys that took care of the boys," which was how Bruce Prichard referred to Hall while remembering the legend. In case you haven't checked it out already, you can view Prichard's tribute right here.

