Mickie James says she'll defend IMPACT Knockouts Title at WWE Wrestlemania 

Current IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James has promised to defend the title at WWE's Wrestlemania 38.

On a recent episode of IMPACT Wrestling, James addressed her involvement in the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble match. In an impassioned promo, James talked about taking another brand's world title onto WWE territory.

She also stated that, should she be victorious in the Royal Rumble match, she will proudly defend the IMPACT Knockouts Championship at WWE's grandest stage. She mentioned that her championship does not belong to "them". She is insistent that a title-vs-title situation will follow a Rumble win for the women's icon:

"I talk about, at the end of the Rumble, winning, and walking into WrestleMania. Putting my Knockouts Championship on the line, title-vs-title," she said. [00:46-1:12]

She would then be interrupted, and challenged, by former WWE superstar Chelsea Green and current Knockouts Championship number-one contender Tasha Steelz.

James is the only person to enter the Royal Rumble as world champion for a different company, and will make, as she calls it, 'herstory" on January 29th.

Mickie James is a multiple time champion in both WWE and IMPACT Wrestling

Mickie James has had a long and storied career in the world of professional wrestling, and has notched up world title reigns in two of the United States' biggest promotions.

James has held the WWE Women's Championship on five separate occasions. She won her first at Wrestlemania 22 in an underrated contest with fellow women's wrestling pioneer Trish Stratus.

On top of this, she has secured four different reigns with the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship, including her current one. She defeated Deonna Purrazzo at Bound For Glory 2021 to capture the title.

James will defend her title at IMPACT's No Surrender on Feburary 19th.

