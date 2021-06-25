''It’s bullsh*t and it’s not funny''- Mickie James on RAW angle that deeply offended her

Former Women's Champion Mickie James has had her fair share of controversial angles during her tenure in WWE. In 2017, Mickie James was in an angle where she was continuously targeted and made fun of because of her age. Though she performed her role very well on-screen, James was not happy with the storyline off-screen.

Mickie James had been in a program with Alexa Bliss on RAW, and in one of the segments, she had been 'gifted' some embarrassing things such as a walker. The segment also had the women of the locker room tease James over her age before she went into her locker room to find these 'gifts.'

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, the former WWE superstar talked about how offensive she found the angle to be. Mickie James admitted that she thought such segments promoted ageism and that pro-wrestling should learn from other industries and not target women for their age.

''I could never wrap my head around and find it funny that I’m given a walker [on RAW in 2017]. It’s bullsh*t and it’s not funny. I was offended and I said that I was offended. But I am a professional, and as a pro you go, ‘Fine and let’s see what happens.’ 9 times out of 10 I was right, but it’s already happened. I had to do it just to prove a point. I feel like you should trust me enough, at this point, to know I am not an idiot. I am looking at it through the lens of our audience and where they’re at now,'' said James

Mickie James talks about how age is treated in pro-wrestling

James gave examples of Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Aniston in Hollywood, praising them for staying on top of their game in 2021. She says that the way we look at age has changed in many environments now, and the pro-wrestling industry needs to do the same.

