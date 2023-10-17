Mickie James reacts to an interesting tweet: "I am gonna be drooling over your hubby Nick Aldis"

Nick Aldis recently made his on-screen WWE debut as SmackDown's new general manager. His wife, the legendary Mickie James, has now reacted to a fan promising to drool over Aldis, and the wrestling legend seems to know everything about the desire.

Nick Aldis has seemingly been working with WWE as a producer since August, but he is just too good to be merely a backstage agent. The former NWA World Heavyweight Champion was unveiled as the SmackDown general manager by Triple H on the recent season premiere episode, and fans who've watched Aldis perform are excited to see him in his new company.

It's also inarguable that Nick Aldis is quite a good-looking man who certainly draws the attention of female fans. The 36-year-old has been married to Mickie James since 2015, and they have also worked together on a storyline in IMPACT Wrestling.

Nick Aldis is set to be a regular and important figure on SmackDown moving forward, and one female fan was chomping at the bits about watching him on TV.

"I am gonna be drooling over your hubby Nick Aldis every Friday night!"

Mickie James wouldn't blame the fans if she drooled when Aldis was on screen as the former WWE Women's Champion had the following reaction:

"I'd expect nothing less...[emojis]," wrote James.

What happened with Nick Aldis on his first TV appearance for WWE?

The season premiere of SmackDown saw Triple H show up, and whenever The Game is on TV, a massive announcement must be expected. Owing to Adam Pearce's excellent track record as a WWE official, he was promoted to the RAW general manager while the spot remained vacant on the blue brand.

The entertaining segment also involved Dominik Mysterio as the NXT North American Champion continued getting booed by the audience, making it difficult for him to talk. Triple H even hilariously acknowledged the loud jeers before revealing that Aldis would be the authority figure on SmackDown.

While The National Treasure didn't get a massive pop, he won the fans over in masterful fashion with his one-liner to Dominik. Aldis said that he was a big fan of The Judgment Day member's father, Rey Mysterio, and the timing of the line cracked up several fans.

Aldis was also featured in a few backstage segments on last week's show. While it might be early days, the highly rated British star looks more than ready for WWE.