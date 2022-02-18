"He fought me like a man" - Top female star finally reacts to her rare match against Bobby Lashley (Exclusive)

Mickie James has opened up about wrestling Bobby Lashley during her OVW days.

The former WWE Superstar spent a couple of years in the company's developmental system, Ohio Valley Wrestling, and had the rare opportunity to wrestle an intergender match against Bobby Lashley in 2005.

Mickie James, who went by the name Alexis Laree at the time, was decimated in a brief bout with the 'Almighty' as Lashley delivered a running powerslam for the pinfall.

The former WWE Women's Champion was a special guest on The Kurt Angle Show and looked back at the match, joking that she should have picked up a quick roll-up win over Lashley.

Here's what Mickie James said on Kurt Angle's podcast:

"Unbelievable! I mean, I feel like I first met Bobby in OVW, and he came in, and he was just impressive right off the bat,'' revealed Mickie James. ''Like, he was just, yeah, that's where I wrestled him. It was in OVW, Kurt. There was a lot that happened prior to that, like, making it into developmental. But, yeah, that was wild!''

Mickie James and Bobby Lashley rose through the ranks in OVW, and the female star was glad that they both went on to have highly successful careers.

''But you look at what Bobby is doing now, and you look at my career now, and there were several moments like that, and when you look and see all the things we've done since then, and it's pretty remarkable. But yeah, he kicked my butt. He fought me like a man! I mean, he won, fairly. I should have won, though, let's face it (laughs). I should have rolled him up quick," continued Mickie James.

Mickie James and Bobby Lashley are reigning champions in their respective divisions

Mickie James recently made history when she appeared at the Royal Rumble 2022 premium live event with her Knockouts Championship.

The legendary star is currently in her fourth reign with the IMPACT Wrestling title and will put the belt on the line against Tasha Steelz at No Surrender this weekend.

Bobby Lashley will also defend his WWE Championship against five other superstars inside the Elimination Chamber on Saturday, February 19th.

Fans expect WWE to stack up the upcoming Saudi Arabia event with many booking surprises, but could Lashley losing the title again be one of them? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Brandon Nell

