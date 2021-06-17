"It was disappointing" - Mickie James opens up on her WWE release

Mickie James was released from WWE on April 15, 2021, along with several other wrestlers. This came as a result of budget cuts and was the first batch of talent releases that year.

James' release from WWE came as quite a shock to fans as she was seen in gear at WrestleMania just two days prior to her being let go. Moreover, her contributions to WWE are unmatched so it was surprising to see her not staying with WWE until the end of her career.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Mickie James opened up on her release and expressed her true feelings about being let go from WWE:

"Nothing surprises me really anymore. It's hard to have expectations because nothing ever goes according to your plan but I thought I would wrap my career there." Mickie James continued, "I was like so grateful to be able to go back and have the opportunity to kind of wrap up my story there and kind of bow out in a good graceful kind of way because I felt like the first time I left was on such weird terms and I did some amazing stuff when I came back. I really did, but it wasn't shocking because I kinda was in this space where I felt it coming. I kind of felt it already coming but it was just disheartening. It was disappointing, I should say, moreso than anything"

Mickie James also discussed her first WWE release

James was initially released from WWE in 2010 but she eventually returned in 2016. In the same interview with Chris Van Vliet, Mickie James went on to explain how her recent WWE release was different than herself in 2010.

"That Mickie James in 2010 was in a very weird space with Mickie James. She was in a bad space with Mickie James. It's crazy to think that with the amount of success that I had had there. I just had so much personal stuff going on that it really started to affect me and I was just burning the candle at both ends and at the middle."

Mickie James is now being brought on as an executive producer for NWA's upcoming all-women pay-per-view. What do you think of Mickie James' comments on her release from WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

