"She doesn’t kick nearly the amount of a** I kicked" - Mickie James on being replaced in Alexa Bliss WWE storyline (Exclusive)

Mickie James is not jealous of Lilly.

The IMPACT Knockouts Champion has made serious waves in the wrestling world lately. From her hard-hitting feud with Deonna Purrazzo to appearing at the 2022 Royal Rumble while a champion in another company, the former WWE star has been breaking barriers and making headlines.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

James recently sat down with Sportskeeda's own Riju Dasgupta to discuss a variety of subjects. When asked about her thoughts of being replaced by Lilly as Alexa Bliss' best friend on WWE programming, James didn't believe the doll really replaced her.

"Oh, it's fine to be replaced by a doll. I don't feel like she replaced me," Mickie James said. "She doesn't kick nearly the amount of a** I kicked. Not even close. No, it's cool. It's marketable. It's different, you know, especially for females because I feel like most times with the exception of like I guess back to Scary Sherri or when there's been other female characters. But most of the women are based off that they are gorgeous women and their looks are a big deal. Alexa is a beautiful woman. So to then downplay her looks and kind of do more of this darker kind of character is really, really different for someone like her, and I think she's an incredible actress."

Mickie James thinks the Lilly doll is a great marketing tool

James believes that Alexa Bliss has done a great job with her current character and believes that Lilly is a great tool that can make her a lot of money as a performer.

"She's done a wonderful job with it, Mickie James continued. "I think the doll is a nice touch. And it's a great marketing thing because now she can sell all these dolls. So good for you, babe. Like, I get it like that's awesome. But I don't feel like she replaced me. Let's get that straight." (9:20 - 10:49)

What do you make of Mickie's comments? Do you agree with her that Lilly wasn't created to replace her? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit Sportskeeda with a link back to this article for the transcription.

Did you know that Vince McMahon and Nick Khan apologized to a released WWE Superstar? Details here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Who would you rather have as your best friend? Mickie James Lilly 3 votes so far