Six-time Women's Champion and WWE legend Mickie James was recently a guest on Ring The Belle. During the interview, James discussed how close she and CM Punk came to forming a team early on in their WWE careers.

Speaking about how close she and former WWE Superstar CM Punk came to being paired together, Mickie James said:

"He and I have definitely had that conversation a long time ago on a tour bus, just how ironic it was. Because I would say that it was before I left, and so he really hadn't even reached his peak at that point. He was already getting super-over in his own right but think about how different our careers may have gone in our intro on Sunday Night Heat. Who's to say?"

James and Punk both made their debut together on WWE Sunday Night Heat in 2005. But the match was later pulled from the show because the management felt that they didn't work together as a pairing. James later went on to feud with Trish Stratus and called this a blessing in disguise.

Mickie James opens up about her controversial storyline with LayCool in WWE

During her interview with Ring The Belle, Mickie James also spoke about her controversial storyline with LayCool where they dubbed her 'Piggy James.'

Mickie James said that at times she thought the storyline may have gone too far but it helped establish LayCool as monster heels:

"It was hard at the moment and I think it was hard for everyone in order to do it. There would be times I was like, 'Oh I think this might be a little too far.' But I will say the end goal was to get Michelle and Layla over as monster heels – and as the big heels – and I think it was very successful in that retrospect. I think that for a generation of people, especially now with speaking out and anti-bullying, it's given people the power of their voice because words are so powerful."

Mickie James recently made her return from injury on WWE RAW and it looks like she could start a feud with RAW Women's Champion Asuka.