Mickie James says former Divas Champion is one of the best wrestlers she has ever seen

Former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James opined that Charlotte Flair is one of the best wrestlers she has ever seen.

The SmackDown Women's Champion was one of the last two survivors in the women's Rumble match alongside Ronda Rousey, who went on to win the contest. Flair eliminated four contestants during her time in the ring, which included the likes of Lita and Bianca Belair.

James spoke on the latest GAW TV episode and stated that The Queen operates on a different level. The IMPACT Knockouts Champion heaped praise on Flair for balancing the whole match by being a constant in the ring.

“And you need that constant in the ring with the people that can then go and do all this other crazy sh*t to balance the whole thing out and it was cool, it was cool,” said James. (H/T - POST Wrestling)

Mickie James wanted to defend her IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts title at WrestleMania

Former WWE Superstar Mickie James made it clear that she wanted to defend her IMPACT Knockouts Title at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

James entered the Royal Rumble at the 20th spot with the gold wrapped around her waist. She wanted to win the Royal Rumble and headline WrestleMania but was unfortunately eliminated by Lita after surviving around 10 minutes inside the squared circle. The 42-year-old had eyed a title vs title match at WrestleMania 38.

"I talk about, at the end of the Rumble, winning, and walking into WrestleMania,'' James said. ''Putting my Knockouts Championship on the line, title-vs-title," [00:46-1:12]

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 I still can’t get over the showing that Mickie James had at the Rumble. Not only did she get to come out with the Impact Women’s title and her own music, but she got to eliminate Michelle McCool and get revenge for the piggy James storyline I still can’t get over the showing that Mickie James had at the Rumble. Not only did she get to come out with the Impact Women’s title and her own music, but she got to eliminate Michelle McCool and get revenge for the piggy James storyline https://t.co/eQh8uVv6mu

James is now scheduled to defend her Knockouts Title against Tasha Steelz at the IMPACT No Surrender special on February 19th.

