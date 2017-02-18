WWE News: Mickie James talks about being back in the WWE

Former WWE and TNA Women's Champion talked with ESPN recently.

Former five-time WWE Women’s Champion, Mickie James

What’s the story?

Mickie James was recently interviewed by ESPN and spoke about several topics including her return to the WWE, wrestling on the independent scene and more.

In case you didn’t know...

Mickie James returned to the WWE in November 2016, when she faced NXT Women’s Champion Asuka at NXT TakeOver: Toronto for the NXT Women’s Championship. Soon after, she signed a contract with WWE and is now a member of the Smackdown! Live Women’s Division.

She made her Smackdown! Live debut as the masked La Luchadora during a steel cage match between Becky Lynch and then-Smackdown! Live Women’s Champion, Alexa Bliss. Becky fought back against the two-on-one assault and ultimately unmasked La Luchadora, revealing the former five-time WWE Women’s Champion.

Mickie James and Becky Lynch are currently feuding on Smackdown! Live.

The heart of the matter

Mickie spoke about how it was incredible to be back in the WWE. She was quoted as saying:

“It’s pretty incredible to be back, it’s not what I expected at all. It’s funny how things happen in life. I had pretty much accepted the fact I was going to be a stay-at-home mom and do my other adventures in life. I thought coming back to the WWE was out of the cards for me. It’s weird how things work out, but it has been amazing. The fans have been great, and so receptive.”

She also spoke about how it felt like to go back to the independent scene after consistently performing in front of large capacity crowds.

She stated that it was humbling when you leave the WWE and you’ve wrestled in front of crowds consisting of as many as 90,000 people, and then you go back to square one. She said that she even wrestled in front of a crowd of four people in a car lot in 104 degrees weather at Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Also read: 5 things you need to know about Mickie James

Mickie said it was very humbling when you have to go backwards, and after she did it for a little while, she was debating with herself about what she should do in her future. She didn’t want to retire on the independent scene because she didn’t want that to be her legacy. She didn’t want to be remembered that way.

She would continue to speak about her legacy, stating that she has been wrestling for close to nineteen years and she had always dreamed of being in the WWE. She also went on to talk about how she wants her legacy in the business to be positive and that she hopes she will get inducted into the Hall of Fame one day.

What’s next?

Mickie James recently traded wins with Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber and Smackdown! Live. Her feud with Becky Lynch is still ongoing.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It’s amazing to have Mickie James back on WWE television, and we hope that she stays on our television sets for a long time to come.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com