Mickie James shares heartfelt tribute to her brother following his sudden passing

Mickie James shared an emotional tribute to her late brother following his memorial service.

Even though the realm of professional wrestling might occasionally be exciting, there is a real world where things can rapidly become terrible. That was the situation for Mickie James, who recently suffered the heartbreaking loss of at least two family members in an accident.

She even had a message for the driver who was involved in the accident:

"Lastly, please lift up the driver of the other vehicle who hit them," James tweeted. "Thankfully he is ok. But mentally & emotionally I'm sure is devastated. I hope he knows and forgives himself. It wasn't your fault. There was nothing you could do. It was an accident. A tragic accident," James said in a tweet.

The former IMPACT Knockouts Champion has now expressed a very heartfelt tribute to her late brother and thanked everyone for the love and encouragement she has been receiving following her loss.

"Wayne’s service was beautiful. Thank you for the words of love & encouragement. I embrace & push them all to his family that loved Him so much. His three beautiful daughters Analease, Alyssa, & Amber. I love you with all my heart. You were his everything. He is always with you," she tweeted.

Mickie has received a lot of support and condolences from her fans and loved ones, which has helped her move past her loss.

Mickie James was released from WWE in 2021

WWE confirmed the release of Mickie James and several other talents on April 15, 2021. James posted on social media after being released to explain how she received her belongings in a trash bag.

James made her National Wrestling Alliance debut on the June 8, 2021 episode of NWA Powerrr by announcing that she will serve as an executive producer for the organization's first all-female event, NWA EmPowerrr. She then announced her return to the ring in an Instagram video on June 23 and offered an open challenge to anyone for the NWA 73rd Anniversary Show.

On July 17, 2021 at Slammiversary, James made her third comeback to IMPACT Wrestling.

She later made her way back to WWE for one night in 2022, competing in the Women's Royal Rumble match as the IMPACT Knockouts World Champion.

