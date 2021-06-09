Mickie James joins the NWA; all-women's PPV announced

It appears that Mickie James somehow got out of her 90-day non-compete contract with WWE, as the former six-time women's champion appeared today on NWA Powerrr alongside NWA President Billy Corgan.

It was reported earlier today by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select that NWA would be holding an all-women's pay-per-view on August 28. Hours later, this report was confirmed and officially announced on the latest episode of NWA Powerrr.

This pay-per-view, as well as NWA 73, will be held in St. Louis, Missouri.

Mickie James is the executive producer for NWA's upcoming all-women's PPV

Mickie James was revealed to be the executive producer for the NWA all-women's PPV. James commented that this is something she's been wanting to do for a very long time but had been "cut off at every opportunity,"

Mickie James went on to thank Billy Corgan for giving women's wrestling the chance to show that it can draw money and can be at the top of the marquee alongside the men.

In a very bold statement, Mickie James said she hopes to gather the best women in the world to compete on this show, even if they are currently under contract with other wrestling companies. This might indicate that the working relationship between the NWA and AEW will continue as the NWA Women's World Championship has been featured prominently on AEW television over the past year.

This is certainly a big announcement that could generate excitement and hype around the NWA brand again, which has been struggling to get back on its feet since returning from the COVID-19 pandemic that shut the promotion down last year.

Next Chapter. It’s my table. No....

It’s our table ladies. Pull up a seat! 💋 https://t.co/hdDk4lu2b0 — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) June 8, 2021

Are you excited to see what Mickie James is going to do in the NWA? What are your expectations for their upcoming all-women's pay-per-view? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Greg Bush