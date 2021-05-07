"Everyone was super apologetic" - Mickie James shares more details about the Trash Bag controversy

Former WWE women's superstar Mickie James has opened up about her experiences following her release from the company. The former Women's champion was released from WWE in April along with other big names like Samoa Joe and The IIconics.

Since her release, a whirlwind of controversy has surrounded James regarding how she and other talent releases were handled by WWE. She posted a photo on Twitter showing her belongings being shipped to her by the company in a trash bag. Fans and superstars were enranged and made it clear on social media that they wanted to know who was responsible for it.

Mickie James opened up about many things, including who reached out to her following the Trash Bag Gate incident, on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast. She disclosed that many top names apologized and showed her respect, following what seemed like a horrible way to treat an ex-employee.

"Well, I talked to Vince personally. And I spoke with Johnny (John Laurinaitis) after. I got messages and just texts from people and everyone was super apologetic. You know, I got the flowers. That was nice, and it was just nicer to have a conversation with Vince, and for him to be 'This is not what I think of you. I respect you as a talent.' For me, that was like the conversation I guess I needed to have," James said.

James admitted that she doesn't hold any ill feelings towards WWE. However, she was happy that a light was shone on the situation so that the company can treat their talent more respectfully moving forward.

Mickie James is making waves outside professional wrestling

Mickie James during her WWE run

With James gone from WWE, many fans wonder where she will pop up next. Maybe she will return to IMPACT, or go to AEW as a veteran in women's wrestling. Whatever her next move is, it seems like Mickie James is also looking to do more outside the world of wrestling.

She's currently promoting her own supplements company alongside her husband Nick Aldis. She's also set to release a single called "Grown A** Woman" as well as a show with the same name. It's exciting to see where her new ventures will lead her.